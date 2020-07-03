Home >Companies >News >Pine Labs eyes Wirecard unit

Pine Labs, the Indian payments company backed by Sequoia Capital and Mastercard Inc., is considering a bid for fallen fintech star Wirecard AG’s businesses in Southeast Asia and India, according to people familiar with the matter.

A potential bid is still at an exploratory stage, as there’s no information available yet on the valuation and finances of Wirecard’s Asian operations, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is confidential. There’s no certainty that Pine Labs will proceed with a formal bid, the people added.

Pine Labs is potentially interested in Wirecard’s regional point-of-sale business, which handles merchants’ payments transactions, one of the people said. That is Pine Labs’ core business in India, and any acquisition of Wirecard assets would allow it to expand those operations further in Southeast Asia, the person added.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
POS machines are used by merchants to accept payments through cards among other features. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Pine Labs plans to deploy 1.5 lakh Android POS devices by next fiscal

2 min read . 23 Feb 2020
Wirecard is also under scrutiny by authorities in jurisdictions including Singapore, Germany and the UK. (Photo: Reuters)

Wirecard’s ex-COO Marsalek’s India deals in focus

4 min read . 10:29 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout