Pine Labs looks to enter new overseas markets

“In India, almost 20% of all digital transactions were converted into ‘Pay Later’, and we see a similar trend unfolding in Southeast Asian geographies. The biggest advantage of ‘Pay Later’ is that it allows merchants to boost sales and helps consumers upgrade their purchases, due to the free cash available. Mastercard is a predominant player in Asia, in the debit and credit card markets, and this solution will help improve checkout experience for its customers," said Amrish Rau, chief executive, Pine Labs, in an interview.