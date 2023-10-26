‘Pink’ gin maker Samsara plans to enter new categories, mkts

Spaceman Spirits Lab Pvt. Ltd, the owner of the Samsara gin brand, which started operations in 2020-21, plans to expand by venturing into new categories, introducing variants, and extending its reach across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi-based company intends to add seven more states to its distribution network from the current eight states, with the likes of Telangana and Uttar Pradesh on the list. The company is also planning to enter four international markets, including Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam, this year.

The company is already present in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, all its gin formulations are produced in Goa through a contract manufacturer. Its ‘pink’ gin, infused with rose petals and strawberries, has gained popularity, especially after initiating its business with ₹3 crore funding from friends and family.

The company primarily competes with two other prominent craft gin businesses, namely the creators of Stranger and Sons gin, Third Eye Distillery Holdings Pvt. Ltd, and Nao Spirits-owned Greater Than. The products in the Goa market are priced between ₹1,500 and ₹3,200 and much higher in other markets due to state taxes and excise norms.

Spaceman Spirits’ founder and managing director Aditya Aggarwal emphasised their commitment to the luxury category without diversifying into other sectors. “We are very sure we want to stay in the luxury category and not delve into any other business," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aggarwal mentioned that the company currently offers about six gin variants and reported sales of 12,000 cases in the previous fiscal year. With the expansion into new markets, the company aims to sell around 30,000 cases in the current fiscal.

“We have the largest gin portfolio in the country and the second-largest brand in terms of domestic volumes. We have already closed 13,000 cases last year. The growth is coming from both the territorial expansion and also the variants," Aggarwal said.

The company has also introduced its barrel-aged white rum brand, Sitara. Following this, it plans to add vodka and tequila to its portfolio in the coming years, both in the premium category, ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹3,200 per bottle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In March, alcoholic beverages maker Tilaknagar Industries Ltd said it invested ₹9.75 crore in Spaceman Spirits for a 10% stake. Spaceman Spirits Lab reported a turnover of ₹2.7 crore for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Its net revenue stood at ₹9.99 crore in 2022-23 and it has generated ₹8 crore net revenue for the first half of this year, the founder said.

According to the international research firm IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, the total volume of gin consumed in India grew by almost 47% in 2021 after a 54% decline in 2020. The forecast for the category anticipates a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2021 and 2026. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!