Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann’s net worth surges to $3.8 billion on PayPal talks

Pinterest’s shares rose 13% in New York, its biggest one-day jump in almost a year.
1 min read . 05:44 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann’s net worth surged by about $400 million Wednesday after reports that PayPal is exploring purchasing Pinterest for $45 billion

Reports that Pinterest Inc. could be acquired by PayPal Holdings Inc. have boosted the personal fortune of Ben Silbermann, the image-sharing firm’s co-founder and chief executive officer. 

Silbermann’s net worth surged by about $400 million Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that the payment-services firm is exploring purchasing Pinterest for $45 billion. Pinterest’s shares rose 13% in New York, its biggest one-day jump in almost a year. 

Silbermann, 39, who launched the visual search and scrapbooking platform in 2010, owns nearly 8% of the company, which went public in 2019. His Pinterest shares make up the majority of his $3.8 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

PayPal was founded more than two decades ago by a group that included venture investor Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, the world’s richest person. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

