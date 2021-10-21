This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Companies >News >Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann’s net worth surges to $3.8 billion on PayPal talks
Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann’s net worth surges to $3.8 billion on PayPal talks
1 min read.05:44 AM ISTBloomberg
Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann’s net worth surged by about $400 million Wednesday after reports that PayPal is exploring purchasing Pinterest for $45 billion
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Reports that Pinterest Inc. could be acquired by PayPal Holdings Inc. have boosted the personal fortune of Ben Silbermann, the image-sharing firm’s co-founder and chief executive officer.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Reports that Pinterest Inc. could be acquired by PayPal Holdings Inc. have boosted the personal fortune of Ben Silbermann, the image-sharing firm’s co-founder and chief executive officer.
Silbermann’s net worth surged by about $400 million Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that the payment-services firm is exploring purchasing Pinterest for $45 billion. Pinterest’s shares rose 13% in New York, its biggest one-day jump in almost a year.
Silbermann’s net worth surged by about $400 million Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that the payment-services firm is exploring purchasing Pinterest for $45 billion. Pinterest’s shares rose 13% in New York, its biggest one-day jump in almost a year.
Silbermann, 39, who launched the visual search and scrapbooking platform in 2010, owns nearly 8% of the company, which went public in 2019. His Pinterest shares make up the majority of his $3.8 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PayPal was founded more than two decades ago by a group that included venture investor Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.