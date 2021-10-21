Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann’s net worth surges to $3.8 billion on PayPal talks

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reports that Pinterest Inc. could be acquired by PayPal Holdings Inc. have boosted the personal fortune of Ben Silbermann, the image-sharing firm’s co-founder and chief executive officer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reports that Pinterest Inc. could be acquired by PayPal Holdings Inc. have boosted the personal fortune of Ben Silbermann, the image-sharing firm’s co-founder and chief executive officer.

Silbermann’s net worth surged by about $400 million Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that the payment-services firm is exploring purchasing Pinterest for $45 billion. Pinterest’s shares rose 13% in New York, its biggest one-day jump in almost a year. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Silbermann’s net worth surged by about $400 million Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that the payment-services firm is exploring purchasing Pinterest for $45 billion. Pinterest’s shares rose 13% in New York, its biggest one-day jump in almost a year. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Silbermann, 39, who launched the visual search and scrapbooking platform in 2010, owns nearly 8% of the company, which went public in 2019. His Pinterest shares make up the majority of his $3.8 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.