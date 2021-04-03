Pinterest Inc. has held talks to buy Visual Supply Company, New York Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Discussions are ongoing and a deal price couldn’t be learned, the paper said. VSCO, pronounced, VISS-CO, last raised $90 million in funding and was valued at $550 million.

Both Pinterest and VSCO representatives declined to comment on deal discussions to the paper. VSCO is focused on expanding the business and “always meets with different companies across the creative space at any given time," spokeswoman Julie Inouye told the New York Times.

