OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Pinterest in talks to acquire photo app maker Visual Supply Company: report

Pinterest Inc. has held talks to buy Visual Supply Company, New York Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Discussions are ongoing and a deal price couldn’t be learned, the paper said. VSCO, pronounced, VISS-CO, last raised $90 million in funding and was valued at $550 million.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Both Pinterest and VSCO representatives declined to comment on deal discussions to the paper. VSCO is focused on expanding the business and “always meets with different companies across the creative space at any given time," spokeswoman Julie Inouye told the New York Times.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout