Pinterest policy officials leave, alleging racial discrimination

Ifeoma Ozoma led a widely praised initiative to take down vaccine misinformation, but behind the scenes a male colleague had shared her contact information with others on the internet, soliciting doxxing attacks, she explained. For some policies she advocated -- to pay Pinterest contractors while the office was closed over the holidays and to stop promoting slave plantations as wedding venues on Pinterest -- she was chastised in a performance review for not providing more options or considering alternatives, according to tweets and a document she provided to Bloomberg.