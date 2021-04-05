Piramal and CDPQ look to invest in Coca Cola bottler

Founded in 1956, Sri Sarvaraya Sugars also operates an integrated sugar plant with a crushing capacity of 4,000 TCD (tonnes crushed per day) in the Chelluru district of Andhra Pradesh, according to a 2019 ICRA report. It also has a distillery and co-generation plant with a capacity of 12.65MW, which was commissioned in 2008.

