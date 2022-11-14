Piramal, Bain-backed India RF invests 550 cr for majority stake in Impresario Entertainment

“While the journey through the pandemic was especially tough for the restaurant sector, we were able to not only sustain, but also strengthen our business. As we now begin a new chapter with IndiaRF, we look forward to a fruitful collaboration which we believe will propel Impresario to an exciting next stage of growth. We look forward to building on the momentum we have generated over the years as we partnered with L Catterton, which shared its consumer insights and industry expertise with us to help us grow," said Riyaaz Amlani, founder and managing director of Impresario.