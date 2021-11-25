Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd, on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with API Holdings Ltd through its digital platform Retailio.

Under this partnership, PCHFL Finance has earmarked an initial amount of ₹100 crore for disbursement by March 2022, which will get upsized basis initial market response, it said in a statement. Further, PCHFL will provide solutions like buy now pay later (BNPL) for consumers and merchants, multi-collateral loans for retailers, supply chain financing, hospital financing, invoice discounting, among others.

Jairam Sridharan, managing director of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance said that healthcare has become one of the largest sector in India, driven by disruptive innovation and increasing spends by consumers - as people are prioritizing health and well-being in the new normal.

“New age platforms like Retailio are leading the paradigm shift in the sector through impactful and scalable digital health solutions that make a real difference in the lives of people. This partnership is in is line with our strategy of expanding our retail portfolio through a mix of collaboration-led origination model and leveraging our distinguished digital lending capabilities," said Sridharan.

The statement said that API Holdings operates an integrated, end-to-end business that aims to provide solutions for the healthcare needs of consumers across all critical stages of healthcare delivery.

