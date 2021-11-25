1 min read.Updated: 25 Nov 2021, 07:45 PM ISTLivemint
Under this partnership, PCHFL Finance has earmarked an initial amount of Rs100 crore for disbursement by March 2022, which will get upsized basis initial market response
Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd, on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with API Holdings Ltd through its digital platform Retailio.
Under this partnership, PCHFL Finance has earmarked an initial amount of ₹100 crore for disbursement by March 2022, which will get upsized basis initial market response, it said in a statement. Further, PCHFL will provide solutions like buy now pay later (BNPL) for consumers and merchants, multi-collateral loans for retailers, supply chain financing, hospital financing, invoice discounting, among others.
Jairam Sridharan, managing director of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance said that healthcare has become one of the largest sector in India, driven by disruptive innovation and increasing spends by consumers - as people are prioritizing health and well-being in the new normal.
“New age platforms like Retailio are leading the paradigm shift in the sector through impactful and scalable digital health solutions that make a real difference in the lives of people. This partnership is in is line with our strategy of expanding our retail portfolio through a mix of collaboration-led origination model and leveraging our distinguished digital lending capabilities," said Sridharan.
The statement said that API Holdings operates an integrated, end-to-end business that aims to provide solutions for the healthcare needs of consumers across all critical stages of healthcare delivery.