Piramal Capital & Housing Finance to offer ‘Gruh Setu Home Loan’

With the acquisition of DHFL, PCHFL is one of the leading players in the retail lending segment with access to over 1 million lifetime customers, presence in 24 states with a network of over 300 branches. PCHFL plans to expand its operations to about 1,000 cities, with physical presence in about 500-600 cities, over the next three years. The company leverages the “phygital" lending platform driven by Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), including the new mobile app, said the press release.