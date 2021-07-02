Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Piramal Capital & Housing to launch NCD issue offering up to 8.99% interest

Piramal Capital & Housing to launch NCD issue offering up to 8.99% interest

Premium
Piramal Capital’s NCD issue will pay the highest effective yield of 8.74% to Category I and II investors for a duration of 120 months.
2 min read . 05:13 PM IST Livemint

  • The unsecured issue of NCDs has been rated AA by Care Ltd and AA with a negative outlook by Icra Ltd. These ratings mean that the debentures carry low credit risk but are not as safe as AAA-rated instruments

Housing finance company Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd will launch a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with an aim to raise 200 crore. The issue, which has been rated AA, will offer an effective yield in the range of 8.10-8.99%.

Housing finance company Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd will launch a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with an aim to raise 200 crore. The issue, which has been rated AA, will offer an effective yield in the range of 8.10-8.99%.

The issue will open for subscription on 12 July and close on 23 July.

The issue will open for subscription on 12 July and close on 23 July.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The unsecured issue of NCDs has been rated AA by Care Ltd and AA with a negative outlook by Icra Ltd. These ratings mean that the debentures carry low credit risk but are not as safe as AAA-rated instruments.

There are six investment options and investors can lock in money for a period of 26, 36, 60 and 120 months in these unsecured NCDs.

Investors should note that unsecured NCDs carry a significant amount of risk. On the other hand, secured NCDs are backed by specified assets of the company.

There are four categories of investors in an NCD; Category I is for institutional investors; Category II is for non-institutional; Category III is for high net-worth individuals; and Category IV is for retail investors.

Piramal Capital’s NCD issue will pay the highest effective yield of 8.74% to Category I and II investors for a duration of 120 months. For Category III and IV investors, the highest effective yield is 8.99% for 120 months.

The issue, which will be listed on NSE and BSE, has a face value of 1,000 with a minimum application size of 10,000, and in multiples of one NCD, thereafter.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

RBI has a very poor track record of forecasting bad loans

Premium

Is Vodafone Idea headed for a financial crisis?

Premium

How covid's second wave pushed back investments

Premium

Credit risk funds are shying away from credit risk

Generally, investment advisers suggest that retail investors should stay away from NCD issues and those individuals who can take higher risks within the debt category should go with them.

Moreover, investors should note that redeeming NCDs before maturity might be a challenge, as the Indian debt market is not that deep. Also, the interest earned on these instruments is taxed at your income tax slab rate.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!