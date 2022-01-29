This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance has over 1 million customers across 24 states with a network of 301 branches. The company plans to add 100 branches by the end of 2022 and will continue to hire workforce to meet this requirement
MUMBAI: Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd, is looking to add 2,000 jobs as part of the company’s integration and expansion plans following the acquisition of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL), the company said in a statement.
Under a programme titled ‘Project Sangam’, PCHFL has successfully integrated over 3,000 employees of the erstwhile DHFL Group. As part of the integration and creating a unified workforce, senior professionals from DHFL will also move to new corporate premises in Mumbai next week, the company said.
The company continues to hire extensively for retail operations pan-India and has rolled out 2,000 offers already in the last three months in the merged entity, the statement said. This hiring momentum is likely to continue in Q4FY22 and FY23, thereby taking the overall employee strength to over 5000.
The company said it has created niche roles across various verticals, including MSME lending, used car loans, underwriting, operations and credit to support the growth trajectory. It has recruited talent pan-India, under multiple verticals, with close to one-third of the fresh hires to support and grow the housing finance function. New origination of affordable housing loans has been restarted at all 301 branches across the country.
"We are happy that under Project Sangam, we have integrated the two organisations into one consolidated entity. This entity will drive our growth plans for the market, particularly to service the credit needs of Bharat," said Vikram Bector, Group CHRO, Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
PCHFL has over 1 million customers across 24 states with a network of 301 branches. The company plans to add 100 branches by the end of 2022 and will continue to hire workforce to meet this requirement.
"The significant hiring across business verticals is in line with our endeavor to extend credit to the underserved and unserved customers. 20% of our hiring with first time job seekers in areas where jobs are still a bit difficult to come by. To support our healthy growth and serve our customers better, we look forward to building on this momentum," said Bector.
