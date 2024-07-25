Piramal Capital aims for 10-15% overseas funding in 2-2.5 years: MD Sridharan
Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd, has raised $300 million through its first US dollar-denominated bond. The lender is now looking to increase the share of overseas borrowing to 10-15% of its total liabilities, said managing director Jairam Sridharan.