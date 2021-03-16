Piramal Capital to raise up to 3,000 crore via NCDs

The back to back domestic bond issuances by Piramal comes after In February PCHFL had received the go ahead from Reserve Bank of India to acquire bankrupt mortgage financier Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL). Lenders to the troubled mortgage financier are now in the process of approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with the resolution proposal for a final approval. Piramal had offered ₹37, 250 crore as part of the resolution plan, which includes a higher upfront cash payment. The plan received 94% votes of the committee of creditors.

