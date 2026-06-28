Depth over breadth: Piramal Consumer Healthcare takes a leaf out of the modern FMCG playbook

Piramal Consumer Healthcare is narrowing its focus to fewer, larger bets to navigate an increasingly fierce market, according to chief executive Sai Ramana Ponugoti. Borrowing a page from other consumer goods companies’ updated playbooks, the company is doubling down on premiumization, influencer marketing, and quick commerce.
“It's not about breadth, it's about depth,” Ponugoti told Mint.
The strategy is built around expanding reach, improving margins, and maximizing product impact to help the consumer healthcare arm hit a $200 million revenue target by 2030, he added. The segment contributed ₹1,274 crore to the group's overall revenue in FY26.
Consumer healthcare has emerged as the strongest revenue driver for parent company Piramal Pharma. While it accounted for 14% of Piramal Pharma’s total revenue in FY26, the segment grew by 17%. By comparison, the group's hospital generics business grew by just 3%, while its contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business saw a 10% decline.