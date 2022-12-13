Piramal Enterprises arm acquires 100% stake in PRL Agastya for 90 cr

Piramal Enterprises arm acquires 100% stake in PRL Agastya for ₹90 cr1 min read . 13 Dec 2022
- The objective of the acquisition is to acquire office space
Piramal Enterprises on Tuesday announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited has acquired 100 per cent stake in PRL Agastya Private Limited for a cash consideration ₹90 crore.
Piramal Enterprises on Tuesday announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited has acquired 100 per cent stake in PRL Agastya Private Limited for a cash consideration ₹90 crore.
"PRL Agastya being a promoter group company, the Acquisition is a related party transaction. The interest of the promoter/ promoter group/group companies is only to the extent of investment in a promoter group company. The acquisition of stake is at arm’s length," said Piramal Enterprises in its regulatory filing.
"PRL Agastya being a promoter group company, the Acquisition is a related party transaction. The interest of the promoter/ promoter group/group companies is only to the extent of investment in a promoter group company. The acquisition of stake is at arm’s length," said Piramal Enterprises in its regulatory filing.
PRL Agastya is engaged in the business of construction and development of real estate projects. Currently, PRL Agastya owns developed commercial building of 7.44 lakh square feet of leasable area along with development potential of further up to 70k square feet of leasable area.
PRL Agastya is engaged in the business of construction and development of real estate projects. Currently, PRL Agastya owns developed commercial building of 7.44 lakh square feet of leasable area along with development potential of further up to 70k square feet of leasable area.
The objective of the acquisition is to acquire office space.
The objective of the acquisition is to acquire office space.
"PRL Agastya has a ready to occupy office building as well as development potential for further space. This will help take care of current as well as future office space requirements of the Company and its subsidiaries," the filing stated further.
"PRL Agastya has a ready to occupy office building as well as development potential for further space. This will help take care of current as well as future office space requirements of the Company and its subsidiaries," the filing stated further.
PRL Agastya is engaged in the business of construction and development of real estate projects. It has a presence in India.
PRL Agastya is engaged in the business of construction and development of real estate projects. It has a presence in India.
PRL Agastya had total revenue of Rs. 3,139.01 lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2022.
PRL Agastya had total revenue of Rs. 3,139.01 lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2022.
Piramal Enterprises shares closed 0.12 per cent down at ₹857 on BSE.
Piramal Enterprises shares closed 0.12 per cent down at ₹857 on BSE.