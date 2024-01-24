Piramal Enterprises to acquire 10.4% stake in Annapurna Finance for 300 crore

New Delhi: Piramal Alternatives Trust (PAT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, will acquire a 10.4% stake in Annapurna Finance for ₹300 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Annapurna Finance is a non-banking financial company, headquartered in Odisha. It is one of the top 10 MFIs in India, with an asset under management of ₹9,233 crore as of September 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing. PAT has entered into an agreement today "to acquire 10.39 per cent stake in Annapurna Finance Private Limited (AFPL) for a cash consideration of ₹300 crore by way of a purchase of equity shares and subscription to optionally convertible debentures amounting to ₹300 crore," it added.

The transaction is subject to receipt of requisite regulatory approval by PAT and is likely to be completed before 31 March 2024, the filing said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Annapurna Finance has more than 1,275 branches and a customer base of over 2.5 million spread across 20 states.

