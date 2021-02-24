Piramal Group appoints Kalpesh Kikani as CEO of Piramal Alternatives

"While globally, alternative assets have grown rapidly over the last 10 years to over $11 trillion, in India the asset class has grown much faster at over a 20% CAGR, making it one of India's highest growth opportunities. Our desire is to create a world class Alternatives business across multiple asset classes that helps fill a significant deficit of long-term risk capital needed by Indian businesses as they help fuel India's journey to a $5 trillion economy," Piramal Group Executive Director Anand Piramal said in a statement.