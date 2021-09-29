There were around 70,000 creditors of DHFL and most of them are recovering nearly 46% of their pending dues through the successful completion of resolution process. The total consideration paid by the Piramal Group at the completion of the acquisition includes an upfront cash component of ₹14,700 crore and issuance of debt instruments of ₹19,550 crores (10-year NCDs at 6.75% p.a. on a half-yearly basis).