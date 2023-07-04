Piramal Group’s new LTI program to attract top talent2 min read 04 Jul 2023, 10:39 PM IST
The new incentives come at a time when there is an increasing demand for experienced senior executives in financial and pharma sectors
MUMBAI : Piramal Group has rolled out a retention plan in which 280 of their middle and senior management will get long term incentive compared to 70 of the top brass earlier. The new incentives come at a time when there is an increasing demand for experienced senior executives in financial and pharma sectors.
