MUMBAI : Piramal Group has rolled out a retention plan in which 280 of their middle and senior management will get long term incentive compared to 70 of the top brass earlier. The new incentives come at a time when there is an increasing demand for experienced senior executives in financial and pharma sectors.

“From around 70 senior leaders, most of whom directly reported to the CXOs/business heads, we have gone down to offering long-term incentives to around 280 mid to senior leaders, which is a four-fold increase in our employee base covered under this program across our three businesses," Vikram Bector, chief human resources officer (CHRO), Piramal Group told Mint.

Long-term incentives (LTI) are turning out to be a good retention and talent attraction tool and are stretched over a period of three plus years. Consultants have pointed out that LTI and stock options are now an attractive part of compensation in established businesses versus startups where a candidate is not wooed by a new firm’s future plans.

‘LTIs are a wealth creation opportunity and helps the company get good talent from other sectors like IT product firms ,where stocks and incentive programs start right from the junior levels," said Jang Bahadur Singh, director of human capital solutions at consulting firm Aon in India.

Singh noted that to increase the stickiness of the employees, corporates are rolling out “backloaded LTIs". This translates into a larger percentage of the LTI coming to the employee towards the last couple of years than initial ones. “Younger talent coming in from early-stage organizations, look into equity plans and LTIs work well," Singh added.

Other business houses are also offering stocks for the senior brass in their new ventures. Aditya Birla Group venture TMRW has rolled out equity plans for its newly created top brass. The equity plan comes at a time when rival Tata Digital -the e-commerce unit of the $103 billion Tata group, is also courting senior executives with long-term incentives, including stock options, to secure the loyalty of the company’s most valuable resources and attract new talent.

LTI typically is a mix of stocks, discounted stocks and the overall compensation includes LTI, bonus and fixed payouts. India Inc, after the pandemic years is now benchmarking its compensation structure against rivals and Piramal Group with more than 20,000 employees has done the same.

Piramal Group has its own reasons. “The reasons are both internal and external. A large number of our employees across levels have been instrumental in helping the businesses grow in India and globally, hence it is only logical that we reward them for their hard work. We also proactively and continuously benchmark our total reward practices with competitors and this is a result of those efforts as well," said the CHRO.

The LTI plan got rolled out over the last fiscal in the group which credits internal growth via promotions and the ebbing of hiring in markets , in bringing down attrition. Over the last two years, Piramal Group has promoted 12% of its workforce each year and is creating options where internal job postings and shifts between the different businesses can happen swiftly.

The company insists that the bosses release the candidate who has been shortlisted for another vertical within the stipulated notice period. “whatever is your notice period, within that period, you have to release a person," said the CHRO. “As a result of these, in our financial services, 60% of our hiring is through reference," he added.