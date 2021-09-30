Piramal  Group  sets big goals  for merged entity post buy

The bidding was competitive and the group used artificial intelligence and machine learning during the due diligence process to predict how the DHFL book will perform and whether there is any underlying fraud, said Jairam Sridharan, chief executive, Piramal Retail Finance. “We took the entire database and built a machine learning model on top of it, which predicted customer by customer what the probability of default would be. We met 1,400 customers who were specifically chosen and made sure they were real. All of that was done as part of the survey process," he said.