Piramal group to demerge financial, pharma biz into separate listed entities

Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Group, said, “Over the years, Piramal Enterprises has grown multi-fold with diverse businesses under one listed holding company structure. In line with our stated strategy, the Board has today approved the demerger and simplification of our corporate structure, to create two independent listed entities in Financial Services and Pharmaceuticals, with a leadership position across the business segments they operate in. It will firmly empower both entities to be future-ready and enable them to independently pursue their growth strategies with sharper focus and identity."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}