Piramal Group to fund facility for mid-level govt exec training

JAIPUR :The Piramal Group will set up the Piramal School of Leadership at Jaipur in Rajasthan with an aim to train mid-management executives of key departments of states as well as the Centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Piramal Foundation, the group’s philanthropic arm will fund the construction of the institution. On Saturday, the foundation stone for the institute was laid, and construction is slated to start shortly. It aims to train 150,000 leaders annually at full capacity. “We will put in the initial funding… and, you know, I (have) found that if you do good work the funding somehow comes… So, I am not unnecessarily worried about it … for the first two years we are setting up the school and that has been adequately funded. As it gets momentum we will put our own funds. The other good thing is, there’ll be many partners who will ultimately come as well because they can see the good," Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Group said.

The institute is expected to start operations by December 2025. In the initial phase, a facility will be set up to house five specialized schools, which will accommodate and train mid-managers from state and government agencies, along with professionals from corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, besides non-profit organizations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are large numbers of government employees, who want to do good work but are not trained, said Piramal. “One belief is that, you know, unlike what most people think in the government also, over 90% of the people really want to do good. Two, we realized it (from experience in managing business), that there’s a huge value. Leaders make a difference. And they make disproportionate difference. But there is the middle management in government who are in some ways ignored (training). But they’re also leaders. They have big responsibilities… I mean, can you imagine a district collector in a district, or even in education with budget of over ₹400 crore in some places. So that’s like a big company. A training can help ensure better deliveries," Piramal added. Three, the Group and Foundation believe in the youth: “We believe in the power of youth, and we will actually channel this power for production."

Piramal Foundation has an employee strength of 5,000 people and is spread across 27 States and 2 Union Territories. The foundation claims that it has touched the lives of more than 11.3 crore Indians over the last 16 years.

