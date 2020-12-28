Piramal holds edge in battle for DHFL

Commenting on Oaktree's Sunday evening letter, a Piramal spokesperson said , " Imaginary conspiracy theories do not alter obvious facts. The fact is all the bidders had the opportunity to submit bids post clarifications on 22 Dec. After seeing our bid, and recognizing that their bid falls short on various dimensions, Oaktree is now sending this series of letters, to alter the substantive submissions they themselves have formally made. The Oaktree bid is short on upfront cash, short on NPV, short on overall score, un-implementable due to insurance related complications, and leaves lenders with weak debt paper due to the sub debt structure offered by Oaktree to themselves. The Piramal plan merges DHFL with a AA rated entity, offers over Rs. 10,000 crore of equity immediately, and provides clarity on quality and secondary market valuation of NCDs. The alternative plan is a highly leveraged structure with minimal equity. The letter from Oaktree appears to be under the mistaken belief that threatening COC members with consequences is going to alter these facts and change the course of a legally run, transparent process in our country."