Piramal makes his case as bid for DHFL intensifies

“I am now perplexed to note that a need for ‘further clarifications’ has been expressed. And in some instances, these ‘clarifications’ have started to take a commercial colour yet again. Requests for change in terms like escrow amounts, cut-off date for financial creditors’ entitlement, etc., are, in fact, commercial changes. In a situation where the competing bid lacks implementability, I find that we are in a cycle of repeated negotiations with ourselves," Piramal said.