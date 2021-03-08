OPEN APP
Piramal Pharma on Monday said its consumer products division has forayed into feminine intimate care category.

The company has launched 'i-feel Gentle Intimate Wash' which would be initially available in the West Bengal market and on all leading e-commerce platforms.

Piramal said it has also roped in movie actress Yami Gautam as the brand ambassador for the product.

"We are confident that the launch of Piramal's 'i-feel' would provide women a contemporary and trusted solution for their intimate hygiene needs. Our association with leading Bollywood actress Yami Gautam will lend a modern Indian woman's perspective to 'i-feel', an ethos central to the brand itself," Piramal Pharma Ltd Chairperson Nandini Piramal said in a statement.

The company said 'i-feel' gentle intimate wash is free of sulphates, paraben and alcohol which makes it gentle and safe for a woman's intimate area.

It contains lactic acid that helps maintain vaginal pH balance and is enriched with Neem, Tulsi and Tea Tree oil that keep infections and irritation away, it added.

