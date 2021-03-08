Piramal Pharma on Monday said its consumer products division has forayed into feminine intimate care category.

The company has launched 'i-feel Gentle Intimate Wash' which would be initially available in the West Bengal market and on all leading e-commerce platforms.

Piramal said it has also roped in movie actress Yami Gautam as the brand ambassador for the product.

"We are confident that the launch of Piramal's 'i-feel' would provide women a contemporary and trusted solution for their intimate hygiene needs. Our association with leading Bollywood actress Yami Gautam will lend a modern Indian woman's perspective to 'i-feel', an ethos central to the brand itself," Piramal Pharma Ltd Chairperson Nandini Piramal said in a statement.

The company said 'i-feel' gentle intimate wash is free of sulphates, paraben and alcohol which makes it gentle and safe for a woman's intimate area.

It contains lactic acid that helps maintain vaginal pH balance and is enriched with Neem, Tulsi and Tea Tree oil that keep infections and irritation away, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via