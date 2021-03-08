Piramal Pharma enters feminine intimate care segment

Piramal Pharma enters feminine intimate care segment1 min read . 01:03 PM IST
The company has launched 'i-feel Gentle Intimate Wash' which would be initially available in the West Bengal market and on all leading e-commerce platforms
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company has launched 'i-feel Gentle Intimate Wash' which would be initially available in the West Bengal market and on all leading e-commerce platforms
Piramal Pharma on Monday said its consumer products division has forayed into feminine intimate care category.
Piramal Pharma on Monday said its consumer products division has forayed into feminine intimate care category.
The company has launched 'i-feel Gentle Intimate Wash' which would be initially available in the West Bengal market and on all leading e-commerce platforms.
The company has launched 'i-feel Gentle Intimate Wash' which would be initially available in the West Bengal market and on all leading e-commerce platforms.
Piramal said it has also roped in movie actress Yami Gautam as the brand ambassador for the product.
"We are confident that the launch of Piramal's 'i-feel' would provide women a contemporary and trusted solution for their intimate hygiene needs. Our association with leading Bollywood actress Yami Gautam will lend a modern Indian woman's perspective to 'i-feel', an ethos central to the brand itself," Piramal Pharma Ltd Chairperson Nandini Piramal said in a statement.
The company said 'i-feel' gentle intimate wash is free of sulphates, paraben and alcohol which makes it gentle and safe for a woman's intimate area.
It contains lactic acid that helps maintain vaginal pH balance and is enriched with Neem, Tulsi and Tea Tree oil that keep infections and irritation away, it added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.