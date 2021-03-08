Piramal Pharma enters feminine intimate care segment

"We are confident that the launch of Piramal's 'i-feel' would provide women a contemporary and trusted solution for their intimate hygiene needs. Our association with leading Bollywood actress Yami Gautam will lend a modern Indian woman's perspective to 'i-feel', an ethos central to the brand itself," Piramal Pharma Ltd Chairperson Nandini Piramal said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}