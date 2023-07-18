Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given the green light to Piramal Pharma to raise up to ₹1,050 crore through the rights issue of shares. The pharma company submitted the draft papers in March and obtained an observation letter from SEBI on 12 July. The company said that the amount will be utilized for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

