Piramal Pharma moves SC against Gujarat pollution body's plant closure order
Summary
Piramal Pharma's plea is slated to be heard on 9 February before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N.V. Anjaria.
Piramal Pharma Ltd has moved the Supreme Court against a Gujarat Pollution Control Board order directing the immediate closure of its Dahej manufacturing unit over alleged environmental violations.
