Piramal Enterprises to hold board meeting on July 28, share buyback proposal on the table1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Pharma company, Piramal Pharma, is set to hold board of Directors meeting on July 28. The meeting will discuss plans like equity share buyback proposal
The Board of Directors meeting of the pharmaceutical firm, Piramal Enterprises Limited, is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 28. In the meeting board members will discuss the proposal to buyback equity shares of the company and other matters.
