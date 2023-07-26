comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Piramal Enterprises to hold board meeting on July 28, share buyback proposal on the table
Back

The Board of Directors meeting of the pharmaceutical firm, Piramal Enterprises Limited, is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 28. In the meeting board members will discuss the proposal to buyback equity shares of the company and other matters. 

“We wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of Piramal Enterprises Limited (“Company") at its meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, shall, inter-alia, be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company and other matters necessary and incidenta thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013," company said in its stock exchange filing.

It is worth noting that the company has closed its trading window on the share market from July 1, 2023 till Sunday, July 30,2023.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout