Business News/ Companies / News/  Piramal Enterprises to hold board meeting on July 28, share buyback proposal on the table

Piramal Enterprises to hold board meeting on July 28, share buyback proposal on the table

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Livemint

Pharma company, Piramal Pharma, is set to hold board of Directors meeting on July 28. The meeting will discuss plans like equity share buyback proposal

Piramal Pharma will hold board meeting on July 28

The Board of Directors meeting of the pharmaceutical firm, Piramal Enterprises Limited, is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 28. In the meeting board members will discuss the proposal to buyback equity shares of the company and other matters.

“We wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of Piramal Enterprises Limited (“Company") at its meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, shall, inter-alia, be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company and other matters necessary and incidenta thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013," company said in its stock exchange filing.

It is worth noting that the company has closed its trading window on the share market from July 1, 2023 till Sunday, July 30,2023.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST
