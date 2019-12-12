Piramal Realty, the real estate unit of Piramal Group, has entered into a joint development agreement with another local builder Omkar Realtors & Developers to develop a residential project in Mumbai’s Mahim area with a total investment of around ₹3000 crore.

This is the second time both the firms entered into such a partnership, the first one being a luxury housing project at Mahalakshmi, a neighbourhood in south Mumbai.

Under the existing partnership, Piramal plans to develop 2.2 million square feet over 4 acres in Mahim, making it the residential projects in the area, Piramal Realty said in a statement.

“At Piramal Realty, we are excited to develop this prime parcel which is not only a few minutes from the sea link but also enjoys beautiful views of the sea, mangroves and other open spaces. With the opening of several world class malls, restaurants, hotels, schools and theatres, BKC will this year become the social and cultural nerve centre of the city," said Anand Piramal, founder, Piramal Realty.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty is currently developing around 17 mn sq ft of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, global private equity investment firms Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs invested $235 million for a minority stake in the company.

Mint reported on May 9 that Piramal Realty and Omkar are in talks to jointly build many real estate projects including office development in Mumbai. Earlier this year, Omkar, primarily a slum redeveloper, also formed a joint venture with Godrej Properties Ltd for a 4.25 acre, sea-facing property in Mumbai’s Bandra West.

In such projects, Omkar takes care of rehabilitating the slum dwellers, while the partner builds the sale component of the project on a revenue-sharing model

Mid-sized developers unable to complete projects have been increasingly looking at joint development agreements due to various reasons including liquidity crunch, prolonged slowdown in the sector. Such pacts with larger realty firms allow them to monetize their land holdings and pare debt.