Piramal to delist DHFL, wiping out shareholders post-takeover

“The committee has sent Piramal’s proposal to RBI. The proposal should not take more than 90 days for implementation, which will include payment of dues to the creditors and the merger of Piramal Capital with DHFL. During this period, Piramal will also pay interest income to the creditors. RBI is likely to approve Piramal’s proposal because the acquirer already has an experience in running an NBFC (non-banking financial company)," said the first person.