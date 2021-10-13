Piramal-Bain Capital fund IndiaRF invests 310 crore in Primacy Industries

Primacy is a manufacturer in the fast-growing contracting business for fragrance-based consumer products in air care, personal care and health and hygiene categories. With an operating footprint across India, U.S., Europe, Middle East and Australian markets, Primacy caters to some of the largest retailers and consumer products companies in the U.S., Europe and India. On the back of its manufacturing, design strengths, reliable and collaborative supply chain, Primacy is well positioned to provide various product solutions to meet the demands of global brands and private labels, the fund said in its statement.

