Piramal’s IndiaRF Fund to invest Rs615 cr in Setco Group

MUMBAI: India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), promoted by Piramal Enterprises Ltd and Bain Capital Credit, on Tuesday said it will invest up to Rs615 crore ($83 million) in Gujarat-based Setco Group.

As part of the transaction, Setco Automotive Ltd will transfer its clutch business into a subsidiary, Setco Auto Systems Pvt Ltd (“SASPL"), into which IndiaRF will invest through a senior debt facility and 35% equity stake in SASPL, the fund said in a statement.

Investment proceeds will be used for growth capital and working capital to enable the businesses to grow on the back of anticipated recovery in the commercial vehicles market, meet demand in the replacement market and re-finance/repay debt facilities.

“Our partnership will drive a twofold strategy to restructure the balance sheet of the company as we also work closely with the promoters and management team, to drive rapid revenue growth and sustainable improvement in profitability. IndiaRF continues to remain focused on providing long term strategic solutions that enable an effective turnaround to profitability for high quality companies," said Shantanu Nalavadi, managing director, IndiaRF.

Setco Group is an automotive component company focused on manufacturing and marketing of clutches for commercial vehicles for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including catering to aftermarket for OEM brands and the independent aftermarket. SASPL commands the largest share of medium and heavy commercial vehicles clutch business in India.

SASPL recently diversified into the tractor market and has started supplies to some of the tractor OEMs with few more in the pipeline. Setco Group is also backward integrated, manufacturing castings through a plant housed in a wholly owned subsidiary, Lava Cast Pvt Ltd.

“We are delighted to partner with IndiaRF at this critical juncture in Setco Automotive’s journey. We look forward to leveraging their proven global expertise in restructuring and turnarounds, and are certain that our combined efforts will help accelerate our ambitious growth trajectory towards improved performance and profitability benefiting all its stakeholders. IndiaRF’s investment will bring in significant strategic operational improvement in both SASPL and Lava Cast," said Harish Sheth, Chairman & Managing Director, Setco Automotive.

Wadia Ghandy and Co. were the exclusive advisors to Setco Group on this transaction.

India Resurgence Fund invests capital in the form of both debt and equity by making distress-to-control investments across sectors other than real estate. IndiaRF looks to invest in businesses that require balance sheet restructuring, and engaging with companies that have fundamentally strong growth prospects linked to infrastructure and consumption needs of India and are competitive on cost and quality in the export markets.

