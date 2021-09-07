Piramal’s IndiaRF Fund to invest Rs615 cr in Setco Group

“We are delighted to partner with IndiaRF at this critical juncture in Setco Automotive’s journey. We look forward to leveraging their proven global expertise in restructuring and turnarounds, and are certain that our combined efforts will help accelerate our ambitious growth trajectory towards improved performance and profitability benefiting all its stakeholders. IndiaRF’s investment will bring in significant strategic operational improvement in both SASPL and Lava Cast," said Harish Sheth, Chairman & Managing Director, Setco Automotive.

