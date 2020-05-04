Pivot Or Perish - The Era Of Big Reboot Is Here

The coronavirus pandemic has upturned businesses worldwide, forcing them to change everything and reboot in a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Mint’s Pivot or Perish campaign focuses on how companies are responding to a new normal across key sectors.
04 May 2020, 11:00:36 AM IST
Will Piaggio’s electric vehicle plans take a backseat this year?
"The electric vehicle (EV) plan can have some delay for some months for sure as it is more of an investment for the future. That said, we want to maintain our strategy because I think that it is a good opportunity for the three-wheeler business in the next 3-5 years is going to come from last mile transportation and electrification. We do not want to miss that opportunity," says CEO Diego Graffi.
04 May 2020, 10:46:49 AM IST
India manufacturing activity drops to lowest on record in April: PMI
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, plunged to 27.4 last month from March's 51.8, by far its lowest since the survey began in March 2005 and its first time below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction in nearly three years. (Read here)
04 May 2020, 10:07:43 AM IST
Looking at re-strategizing our procurement process, says CEO of Piaggio Vehicles
Diego Graffi speaks about the tough calls the company may have to take as uncertainty looms on resuming operations. 'The situation has become more complicated under the third phase of lockdown. We have received the permission to resume operations at our manufacturing plants in Baramati, but the problem is that our suppliers located in the Pune region cannot resume production," he says. Read full interview here