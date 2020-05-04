Pivot Or Perish - The Era Of Big Reboot Is Here

Will Piaggio’s electric vehicle plans take a backseat this year?

"The electric vehicle (EV) plan can have some delay for some months for sure as it is more of an investment for the future. That said, we want to maintain our strategy because I think that it is a good opportunity for the three-wheeler business in the next 3-5 years is going to come from last mile transportation and electrification. We do not want to miss that opportunity," says CEO Diego Graffi.

Diego Graffi, CEO and MD at Piaggio Vehicles, says the company will have to take some tough calls