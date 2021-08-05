Digital marketing firm PivotRoots announced the launch of its marketing technology (MarTech) consultancy and management wing PivotConsult to strengthen its data-led and consumer-centric approach. The new division aims to help brands to create and deploy impactful digital marketing campaigns that are based on real-time customer insights.

“Driven by the future of marketing, PivotConsult has successfully set the service in motion for clients in India and the Middle East. With the objective of driving ROI and marketing efficiencies, the team has rolled out the program for brands like Bisleri, Wildcraft, Amazon Prime Video and Snapdeal in India, and THE One, Eilago, Century Financial and Kaya Skin Clinic in the Middle East. We are also building advanced capabilities that can provide the next level of reporting and insights for brands and agencies for helping them make better marketing decisions. We have a long-term vision, an integrated approach to solve brand challenges, and capabilities to future-proof the marketing efforts of the brands," said Yogesh Kothari, Global Business Head, PivotConsult.

The MarTech lab and consulting division will also seek to provide solutions that will help brands to bridge the gap between audience insights, automation and personalisation of communication as well as provide solutions to recurring challenges that most marketers face today, the compan.

“Our vision is to build a result-oriented marketing lab and consulting vertical that will drive greater efficiencies and outputs for our current and future clients. We believe that having hands-on knowledge of digital marketing platforms and their capabilities is essential while consulting brands on their marketing efforts. Traditional consulting firms and tech companies might not be able to provide this. We believe that PivotConsult has this unique advantage which will pave the way for the future and fuel the growth of PivotRoots," said Shibu Shivanandan, Managing Director, PivotRoots.

A new, results-oriented team has been set up with a clear objective to focus on developing proprietary, custom-built solutions designed to amalgamate audience insights, touchpoints, media stats, communication and data.

“As an agency, we need to be adaptive to evolving consumer behaviour. Challenge accepted is our motto and we are looking forward to delivering difference to our clients. PivotConsult has handpicked an integrated cross-functional team of data scientists, media experts, solution architects, UI and UX experts, developers and data analysts to work on solutions by leveraging platforms like Google Cloud Platform, Google ADH, MoEngage, BI tools (PowerBI, Google Data Studio, Tableau) and more. The core focus of this team will be helping clients evaluate their marketing technology decisions by leveraging adtech, martech and data to help global and local businesses deliver better brand experiences" said Yogesh Khanchandani, Co-founder and Chief Business Strategy Officer, PivotRoots.

