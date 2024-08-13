Companies
Google sees India crucial for its overall biz, slashes prices of Pixel phones
Summary
- Google on Tuesday officially launched for the first time in India its foldable smartphone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, priced at ₹172,999. The latter joins an increasing number of foldable smartphones in the country from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo and Motorola.
New Delhi: Scaling up the local manufacturing of its Pixel range of smartphones in India carries strategic importance for Google, given the country's significance in the company's overall business, a senior official of the American tech giant said on Tuesday.
