Google sees India crucial for its overall biz, slashes prices of Pixel phones

Many others, however, aren’t convinced that hardware will be a key factor for Google—and its local manufacturing claims are more strategic than functional. A senior industry consultant who works with multiple smartphone brands said on condition of anonymity, “If you look at the India market, Google hasn’t managed to scale to even 1 million units per year, while Apple has proved that it is possible to build a viable premium business in India, especially today. This is because hardware is not Google’s primary bread and butter—smartphones account for a mid-single-digit percentage of Google’s parent Alphabet’s net global revenue. For Google, it’s about throwing their weight behind the Centre’s local manufacturing push. This puts them in a favourable position because so far, Google was the only brand that was entirely importing its hardware from abroad."