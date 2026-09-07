Pixxel raises $100 million co-led by Singapore’s Temasek and UK-based Seraphim

Indian space-tech startup Pixxel has closed $100 million in its Series C funding round, co-led by Singapore’s Temasek and UK-based Seraphim, with participation from 360 ONE Asset and Seoul’s IMM Investment, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Mint first reported on 7 July that Temasek was leading a $100 million round in the space-tech company at a valuation of $350-400 million.

Other existing investors, including Radical Ventures and growX ventures, have also doubled down on the company, taking Pixxel’s total funding to $195 million. The investment marks the single largest funding round raised by a space technology company in India and signals the company's next phase of growth as it broadens its role across the space-tech value chain.

“Pixxel is exceptionally well-positioned across some of the most important themes shaping the future of the space sector, from AI-powered Earth observation and sovereign space capabilities to the rise of India as a global SpaceTech leader,” said Mark Boggett, CEO at Seraphim Space.

Beyond satellites Pixxel, founded in 2019, began with hyperspectral satellites that could reveal information about the Earth's surface beyond what conventional imagery could capture. Since then, the company has expanded its scope to include Aurora, its Earth intelligence software, and satellite systems for both commercial and sovereign space missions.

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Together, these form the core of Pixxel's planetary infrastructure vision, connecting sensors, software, and space systems to help governments, industries, and institutions turn Earth observation into actionable intelligence. The latest funding round will enable Pixxel’s goal of building the infrastructure needed to deliver intelligence for a changing planet.

“Years ago, we set out to build a health monitor for the planet. Hyperspectral imaging gave us a fundamentally new way to see Earth. This new investment gives us the scale to turn that vision into planetary infrastructure. More ways of sensing, more intelligence from every image, and more sovereign capability for nations. Our goal is to make a changing planet understandable in time to act,” Pixxel’s founder and CEO Awais Ahmed said.

Four priorities The latest round will accelerate four strategic priorities. Pixxel will extend its sensing capabilities through the Honeybee constellation, high-resolution optical imaging satellites, and other technologies, while further developing Aurora as the intelligence layer that combines these datasets into decision-ready insights.

The company will also deepen its work on sovereign Earth observation systems and accelerate its manufacturing capacity through Gigapixxel, its next-generation facility designed for high-rate production of advanced satellites, the startup said in the statement.

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Over the past two years, Pixxel has deployed six Firefly satellites, forming the world's highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral constellation, and launched Aurora, its Earth intelligence software platform.

The company has also secured contracts with NASA and the NRO, won multiple iDEX challenges from the Indian Ministry of Defence, unveiled plans for an orbital data-centre demonstration satellite, and has been selected to lead the development of India's first public-private Earth observation constellation of 12 satellites under IN-SPACe.

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