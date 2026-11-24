Bengaluru-based spacetech startup Pixxel is set to establish a 250,000 sq ft satellite manufacturing facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru, marking a major expansion of its production capabilities and a boost to Karnataka’s ambitions to become a leading hub for private space companies.

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Karnataka IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday, November 24, welcomed the company's decision, describing the proposed facility as a significant addition to the state's SpaceTech ecosystem.

"Pixxel’s planned 250,000 sq ft satellite facility is a significant addition to Karnataka’s SpaceTech ecosystem," Kharge said in a post on X.

The facility, named GigaPixxel, is expected to come up near Kempegowda International Airport and will focus on manufacturing hyperspectral Earth-observation satellites.

The project is expected to expand Pixxel's ability to manufacture, assemble, integrate and test satellites for domestic and international customers.

Pixxel's GigaPixxel facility: What are the manufacturing plans? According to Moneycontrol, Pixxel has outlined an ambitious phased expansion plan for the proposed manufacturing facility, with the capacity to produce multiple satellites simultaneously.

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"We expect to have the capacity to build 50 satellites in parallel by mid-2027, scaling to 100 by the end of 2027 and to 200 by mid-2028," the company said in a statement, as reported by Moneycontrol.

The facility is expected to become operational in 2027, with manufacturing capacity increasing in phases.

Once fully scaled up, GigaPixxel will significantly expand the company's satellite production infrastructure and help it respond to growing demand from customers in India and overseas.

The project marks an important step in Pixxel's efforts to move towards large-scale satellite manufacturing rather than operating at a relatively limited production capacity.

How Karnataka won the Pixxel investment Pixxel's decision to establish the facility in Bengaluru comes after a period of competition among southern states to attract the company.

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Months earlier, Pixxel co-founder and chief technology officer Kshitij Khandelwal had flagged difficulties in securing land on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

His remarks prompted competing pitches from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, each seeking to attract the spacetech company's proposed manufacturing investment.

Karnataka's existing aerospace and space research ecosystem appears to have strengthened its position.

Kharge pointed to the state's established institutional and industrial base, highlighting the presence of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), key Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) centres, leading spacetech companies and an extensive space-sector supply chain.

He also highlighted the state's SpaceTech Policy 2025-30, which aims to develop dedicated space manufacturing clusters and common testing facilities.

According to Moneycontrol, these initiatives are part of Karnataka's broader push to strengthen its position in space research, manufacturing and innovation.

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Pixxel's growing ambitions in the global space industry Pixxel has emerged as one of India's prominent private spacetech companies, with its six-satellite Firefly constellation already in orbit.

The company has also reportedly secured contracts with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), expanding its presence in the international space market.

It was also selected to lead a consortium tasked with developing India's first privately led national Earth-observation constellation, comprising 12 satellites.

The GigaPixxel facility is expected to support these ambitions by giving the company greater control over satellite production and the infrastructure required to scale its operations.

What does the facility mean for Bengaluru's spacetech ecosystem? The proposed manufacturing unit is another boost to Bengaluru's position as a major centre for India's aerospace and space industry.

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The city already hosts key space research institutions, defence establishments, technology companies and a network of suppliers supporting the aerospace sector. The addition of a large-scale private satellite manufacturing facility could further strengthen this ecosystem.

For Karnataka, the investment also aligns with its broader strategy to attract private-sector participation in space manufacturing, research and innovation.

As satellite-based services gain importance across areas such as agriculture, climate monitoring, disaster management and national security, demand for Earth-observation capabilities is expected to create opportunities for companies across the space value chain.

GigaPixxel's planned expansion represents not just a manufacturing investment for Pixxel but also a significant development in Bengaluru's ambition to become a major destination for commercial satellite production.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.