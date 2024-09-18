Piyush Goyal launches AI tool to expedite trademark clearance process

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched an AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) search tool that will help clear trademark applications at a faster pace and with greater efficiency.

The minister said that AI will have to be accepted by all as it would help further promote ease of doing business in every field.

“It (AI/ML search tool) will help clear trade mark applications much faster, efficiently and accurately,” Goyal said.

AI is an existential tool and its faster adoption would improve the outcome of work, he added.

The commerce minister also said that the search tool and IP (intellectual property) chat bot would further strengthen the IPR ecosystem of the country. The chatbot will help process queries faster.

India is the third-largest trade mark and sixth-largest patent filer in the world.

Last year, more than one lakh patents were granted as against 6,000 in 2014-15, Goyal pointed out.

Startups On September 16, Piyush Goyal had launched the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) initiative under the 'Startup India' programme.

“With the Sun comes enlightenment, light, growth and BHASKAR will help in collaboration, cooperation and also enable competition among each other,” Goyal had said in a statement.

BHASKAR has been designed to unify and empower India's rapidly growing startup ecosystem by offering a one-stop solution for seamless collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation.

The minister said that the Centre would work to make the ecosystem socialised, democratic, and visible to the world.

“Technology and interconnectivity will help Indians build 'Brand India' as a tool to market our products and services across the world and help us change the image of India to the rest of the world,” he had said.