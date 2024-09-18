Piyush Goyal launches AI tool to expedite trademark clearance process

  • Piyush Goyal says AI will have to be accepted by all as it would help promote ease of doing business in every field.

Livemint
Updated18 Sep 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched an AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) search tool that will help clear trademark applications at a faster pace and with greater efficiency.

The minister said that AI will have to be accepted by all as it would help further promote ease of doing business in every field.

Also Read | Not against e-commerce, clarifies Goyal, in damage control mode

“It (AI/ML search tool) will help clear trade mark applications much faster, efficiently and accurately,” Goyal said.

AI is an existential tool and its faster adoption would improve the outcome of work, he added.

The commerce minister also said that the search tool and IP (intellectual property) chat bot would further strengthen the IPR ecosystem of the country. The chatbot will help process queries faster.

Also Read | Amazon won’t support Indian economy, says Piyush Goyal

India is the third-largest trade mark and sixth-largest patent filer in the world.

Last year, more than one lakh patents were granted as against 6,000 in 2014-15, Goyal pointed out.

Startups

On September 16, Piyush Goyal had launched the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) initiative under the 'Startup India' programme.

“With the Sun comes enlightenment, light, growth and BHASKAR will help in collaboration, cooperation and also enable competition among each other,” Goyal had said in a statement.

BHASKAR has been designed to unify and empower India's rapidly growing startup ecosystem by offering a one-stop solution for seamless collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation.

The minister said that the Centre would work to make the ecosystem socialised, democratic, and visible to the world.

 

Also Read | How India’s tough face at WTO Ministerial protected farmers, food security

“Technology and interconnectivity will help Indians build 'Brand India' as a tool to market our products and services across the world and help us change the image of India to the rest of the world,” he had said.

The minister emphasised that the government desires for the startup industry to be independent and attain a global level while maintaining integrity, quality and conviction to succeed in the world.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsPiyush Goyal launches AI tool to expedite trademark clearance process

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    213.10
    03:43 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    5.35 (2.58%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    131.25
    03:59 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -1.8 (-1.35%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    168.45
    03:57 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-1.23%)

    Tata Steel

    150.60
    03:59 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.2 (-1.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Graphite India

    586.20
    03:50 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    51.2 (9.57%)

    Torrent Power

    1,933.10
    03:41 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    153.15 (8.6%)

    HEG

    2,288.90
    03:51 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    177.4 (8.4%)

    Alkyl Amines Chemicals

    2,372.50
    03:57 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    156.5 (7.06%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,100.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,130.00-150.00
      Delhi
      73,510.00180.00
      Kolkata
      73,540.00250.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue