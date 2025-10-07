Piyush Goyal meets CEO of Qatar Development Bank to enhance collaboration between the two countries

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is on an official visit to Doha, Qatar, from 6-7 October 2025. During his visit, Goyal met the CEO of Qatar Development Bank (QDB), Abdulrahman Hesham Al-Sowaidi. The minister highlighted that he is delighted to see Qatari businesses take an interest in the opportunities offered by the Indian economy.

Taking to social media, Goyal said, "Glad to meet H.E. Mr. Abdulrahman Hesham Al-Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank (QDB). Delighted to see the interest of Qatari businesses and investors in the opportunities offered by the rapidly growing Indian economy. Invited QDB to enhance collaboration in our growth story and explore partnerships across startups, MSMEs, and various innovation-led sectors."

The minister also co-chaired the meeting of the India-Qatar Joint Commission on Economic and Commercial Cooperation along with H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar.

Goyal launched India's own UPI at Lulu Hypermarket in Doha on Monday, allowing for seamless and cost-effective transactions between the two countries. This move is part of India's effort to expand its digital payment services globally and strengthen financial ties with other nations.

Announcing the launch on X, Piyush Goyal said, "Proud to launch Bharat's own UPI at Lulu Hypermarket in Doha, Qatar. This launch is a game-changer for digital connectivity and ease of payments, reflecting India's commitment to facilitating cross-border commerce and leveraging 'Digital India' initiatives."

He added that the system is operational at Qatar National Bank's point-of-sale (POS) terminals, covering large parts of the Qatari market. According to him, this step will help Indian travellers and strengthen trade and tourism between India and Qatar.