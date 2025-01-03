As the quick commerce companyBlinkit announced it had launched its 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram from January 2 onwards, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that his only submission is that the quick commerce company has to make sure that it meets the law of the land. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Briefing reporters in the national capital, Goyal clarified that other legal requirements for the scheme by Blinkit should be properly handled.

"As regards Blinkit with ambulance service or medicines being delivered, my only submission would be that they have to make sure that they meet the law of the land and whatever other legal requirements should be properly taken care of. No laws of the land should be broken," ANI quoted Goyal as saying.

Blinkit Ambulance service: Earlier on January 2, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced that the company has launched five ambulances in the city of Gurugram and is looking for expansion opportunities in other areas.

Taking to X, Dhindsa said, “We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities."

"The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app," said Dhindsa in his post titled — Ambulance in 10 minutes."

Among others, Dhindsa stated that Blinkit application users can see an option to book a “Basic Life Support (BLS)" ambulance.

Blinkit Ambulance Features: According to details provided by the company, the Blinkit ambulances will be equipped with medical equipment such as oxygen cylinders, monitors, and stretchers, among other essential medical tools.

"Our ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections," said the CEO.

Each ambulance will also have a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver who will be equipped to deliver service, as per the post on platform X.

Elaborating on the aim of the service, the CEO stated that they aim to solve the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance services in Indian cities.

"Profit is not a goal here," the startup founder had said. "We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term." Blinkit aims to expand to all major cities over the next two years.