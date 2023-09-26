Piyush Pandey moves into advisory role at Ogilvy India: Report

Ogilvy India has said Piyush Pandey will move into an advisory role at the company from the post of chairman global creative and executive chairman starting 1 January 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The firm also said Hephzibah Pathak will be the new executive chairperson, becoming the first woman to don this role, reported The Economic Times. She will lead and drive the strategic direction, growth, and transformation agenda of the firm.

Pandey, as the chief advisor, will work closely with the leadership team and work with major clients. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Apart from this, the group executive co-chairman of India and COO of South Asia -- SN Rane -- will work as the agency's business advisor.

ALSO READ: Pidilite releases new TV commercial for adhesive brand Roff {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Ogilvy global CEO Devika Seth Bulchandani said Pandey will not be in charge of day-to-day administration.

As per details, Pandey has been associated with Oligvy for the past 41 years. Creativity and its impact on our client's businesses is at the heart of Oligvy. In keeping with my passion, I will continue to partner with and guide the new leadership as always. Our joint purpose is to ensure that we not only maintain but also better our core strengths," ET quoted Pandey as saying.

The company statement said that three chief creative officers (CCOs) — Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar, and Sukesh Nayak — will join the board of Ogilvy India. Apart from this, the firm's chief strategy 0fficer, Prem Narayan also joins the board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!