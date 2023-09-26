In a new transition of roles, Ogilvy India on 26 September announced that Piyush Pandey has stepped down from the post of chairman global creative and executive chairman and has been replaced by VR Rajesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new change will come into effect from 1 January 2024.

Apart from this, the firm even announced Hephzibah Pathak has taken on the role of executive chairperson, becoming the first time a woman will be in this role, reported Economic Times. She will lead and drive the strategic direction, growth, and transformation agenda of the firm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Piyush Pandey will now be the chief advisor and work closely with the leadership team ad work with major clients.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Apart from this, the group executive co-chairman of India and COO of South Asia -- SN Rane -- will work as the agency's business advisor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Pidilite releases new TV commercial for adhesive brand Roff

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Ogilvy global CEO Devika Seth Bulchandani said Pandey will not be in charge of day-to-day administration.

As per details, Pandey has been associated with Oligvy for the past 41 years. Creativity and its impact on our client's businesses is at the heart of Oligvy. In keeping with my passion, I will continue to partner with and guide the new leadership as always. Our joint purpose is to ensure that we not only maintain but also better our core strengths," ET quoted Pandey as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company statement said that three chief creative officers (CCOs) — Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar, and Sukesh Nayak — will join the board of Ogilvy India. Apart from this, the firm's chief strategy 0fficer, Prem Narayan also joins the board.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!