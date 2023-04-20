Pizza Hut signs actors Saif Ali Khan, Shehnaaz Gill for new campaign

Pizza Hut signs actors Saif Ali Khan, Shehnaaz Gill for new campaign1 min read . 05:48 PM IST
- The television commercials have been conceptualised and shot by Creativeland Asia and will be promoted in seven languages.
New Delhi: Yum! Brands Inc-owned pizza chain Pizza Hut, has roped in actors Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill for its latest television commercials.
The television commercials have been conceptualised and shot by Creativeland Asia Pvt. Ltd. and will be promoted in seven languages. Apart from the television commercials, the pizza brand will roll out a 360-degree campaign titled 'Mood Badle, Pizza Badle' across digital social media platforms, influencer outreach programmes, out-of-home advertising etc.
The actors will promote its new range through the campaign which focuses on how our moods are constantly changing, and with it our food cravings change too, the company said in a statement.
Khan and Gill will be seen in two separate television commercials. The first film shows Khan sharing his different moods with the server who gives him the perfect pizza recommendations. The second film shows different moods of Gill, with the server suggesting the best pizzas for her.
Aanandita Datta, chief marketing officer for the pizza company in India said, “The TVCs have been brought to life by Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill through their unique, signature style coupled with creative wordplay using the campaign theme."
Sajan Raj Kurup, chairman and founder of Creativeland Asia said: “The campaign taps into the emerging trend of linking cravings to emotions. It is designed not only to acknowledge but also celebrate the intricate relationship between our feelings and the food we consume. Creativeland Asia is excited to partner with them to build upon its existing long-standing integrated creative partnership and deliver this exciting campaign across various touchpoints."
According to the National Restaurant Association of India, the size of the restaurant industry stood at about ₹4,23,624 crore in FY20.