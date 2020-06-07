Plan to delist Hexaware comes after failed exits

HT Global IT Solutions, the holding company for Baring that owns 62.4% in Hexaware, on Friday offered ₹285 per share to purchase the remaining shares to take its shareholding to 90%, and then go private. Following the announcement, Hexaware shares surged the maximum permitted limit of 20% to hit ₹311.30 apiece, where it stayed for the rest of the day. The delisting paves the way for Baring to finally sell Hexaware.