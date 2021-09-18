Plan to grow debt biz with cutting edge products: Nomura's Shantanu Sahai

In March 2016, when we had just started our debt business, we managed just one deal with a balance sheet deployment in single-digit millions of dollars and revenues of a few thousands. But the business has grown significantly in the last five years and pre-covid in March 2020 our balance sheet had swelled by 100x and revenues by 125x. Today, 8 out of every 10 deals executed in the Indian market by global tier-I financial sponsors have Nomura as part of them. We are also among the three-four shops on the Street that offer the full spectrum of debt financing and risk management products to the financial sponsors universe. Our balance sheet deployment and revenue CAGR over the last five years is more than 100%. And despite this aggressive growth, the total aggregate cumulative delinquency, which is either delays or defaults over this entire period, is nil.